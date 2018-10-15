news

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The so-called Superministry in Central Tallinn.
The so-called Superministry in Central Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The number of central government jobs, which has seen a sharp decrease in Estonia since 2015, continued to decline over the past year as well, albeit at a slower pace.

In the period from 1 June 2017 to 1 June 2018, the number of employees continued to decrease. Employee numbers declined by 162, which is significantly less than during the two preceding years, it appears from a memorandum to a Cabinet meeting prepared by Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi.

In the period from 2015 to 2016, the number of employees declined by 1,712, outstripping the goal of 750. From 2016-2017, the number of central government employees declined by 576, largely as a result of the need to find internal sources for wage increases and the failure to find competent employees in some fields.

During the reporting period that ended this June, fewer major reorganisations took place than previously, and the ones registered were mainly reorganisations within institutions. The biggest factor behind the reduction in the number of employees was the ending of the operations of county governments as of 1 January 2018, which reduced the number of central government employees by approximately 160.

Other major reductions registered included a cut by 24 employees at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech, formerly TTÜ), a cut by 29 jobs at prisons, which was the result of difficulty finding employees, as well a reduction of 32 jobs at ERR, 35 jobs at the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) and 34 jobs at the Ministry of Finance.

The biggest increase took place in the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), where 82 jobs were added, including those of active duty personnel. The creation of the Geological Survey of Estonia added 36 jobs, and another 20 jobs were added at Enterprise Estonia, 77 at the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), 88 at Tartu University Hospital (TÜK) and 21 at North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). 

In the three years from 2015 to 2018, the number of central government employees has decreased by roughly 2,450, translated into full-time workers, which is consistent with the reduction in the size of the working-age population. In order for the reduction to be consistent with the change in the working age population, the central government should employ approximately 750 fewer employees per year.

The current trend, according to Mäggi, is causing concern, as the decline in the number of workers has significantly decelerated and the number of jobs increased at about 60 institutions over the past year.

"If this trend continues, it is possible that we will see an increase in the number of employees next year instead, and the state will not be able to stick to its goal of keeping the number of government sector employees at under 12% of the working-age population," Mäggi said in the memorandum.

In a breakdown by region, the number of employees increased by 12 outside of Tallinn and decreased by 230 within the capital city during the period from June 2017 to June 2018. Mäggi described this as very positive, as institutions must become more efficient, while the preservation of jobs outside of Tallinn is important as well.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financejanek mäggi


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:55

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

13.10

Luik meets with Italian Defence Minister, visits EU NAVFOR Med headquarters

12.10

Party finances: Centre debt twice Reform, many other parties owe nothing

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:44

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

13.10

Odyssey merges Olympic Entertainment Group with self

13.10

Minister adjourns pulp mill planning procedure termination deadline

12.10

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

12.10

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

Culture
2019 Elections

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

In a speech made at the Centre Party congress on Saturday, Prime Minister and party chairman Jüri Ratas said that in order to build a fair country with a strong middle class, the Centre Party will need a convincing win at the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:14

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 15-21 October

17:36

Reduction in central government jobs continues more slowly over past year

16:49

Committee sends bill to reading promoting foreign investments in Estonia

16:04

Record, near record high temperatures reached as autumn persists mild

15:55

Gallery: New Arvo Pärt Centre opening in Laulasmaa this week

15:30

Interview: Vahur Afanasjev's tribute to a fading culture

14:47

More births than deaths registered in Estonia for 5th month in a row

13:51

Saarde Municipality planning to support launch of pulp mill studies

12:44

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

11:42

Photos, gallery: 2018 Teachers of the Year announced at ceremony in Tallinn

10:49

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

09:55

Deadly gas leak incident extraordinary, say authorities

08:53

Tallinn to buy 100 new natural gas buses for €25 million

14.10

Estonia to remove Danske bank link from e-Tax Board

14.10

Ex-US ambassador: Being Trump's personal representative became unacceptable

14.10

Ratas: Centre Party will not leave anyone behind

14.10

Transport commissioner: Delays with Rail Baltica jeopardise financing

14.10

Two children found dead in Tallinn home, gas poisoning suspected

14.10

Gallery: Students primary force behind excavation of medieval Kalamaja find

13.10

Odyssey merges Olympic Entertainment Group with self

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: