news

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Peep Peterson.
Peep Peterson. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Peep Peterson, member of the board of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) and head of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation (EAKL), has said that the current unemployment insurance fund reserve, which stands at over €800 million, would be wholly depleted in the next major economic crisis as things stand right now. As a result the unemployment insurance contribution percentage cannot be lowered over the next four years, he says.

The EUIF has thus proposed that the government leave the unemployment insurance contribution rate unchanged over the next four years, at its present figure of 2.4%, 1.6% of which is payable by the employee and 0.8% by the employer, as reported on ERR's radio news.

The EUIF's funds are projected to reach €812 million by the end of next year.

Peep Peterson admitted that tax reductions had been under discussion, but the the EUIF's board finally decided against doing so.

Promises of reform need to become reality

In fact, Mr. Peterson went further in his appraisal of the current situation in the EUIF: "Today, unemployment insurance is helping too few people, and is in urgent need of reform, not least because different political parties ‒ Social Democrats, the Centre Party, the Reform Party ‒ have each already confirmed that such a reform is planned,'' he said.

''Therein lies the reason why we have agreed this time to build up a bit of 'fat' in the unemployment insurance fund than the expected amount needed.

In June, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise petitioned the Riigikogu and the Minister of Health and Labour, Riina Sikkut, on the need to make the unemployment insurance system more flexible.

According to Ms. Madise, the current system leaves the majority of people who have lost their income with no means of financial support. Furthermore, inequality and, in some cases, unconstitutional situations, might be resolved if unemployment insurance benefits are viewed primarily as insurance for the loss of income earnings, she says.

Inconsistencies in the system

To return to Peep Peterson, in his view, in anticipation of a possible reform and any expansion of the circle of contributors, payments cannot be reduced right now. In fact at present only one third of people who register themselves as unemployed receive compensation from the EUIF. According to Mr. Peterson, post-reforms, this net could be spread considerably wider.

"We have a lot of work to get on top of related with atypical work contracts, which currently are under protection, but we also have many people whose seniority does not allow them to receive cover. And undoubtedly those who are coming out of work contracts should also be covered. This is this sector of society on whose behalf we would like to negotiate and who need protection," Mr. Peterson went on, forecasting that in the next 12 months the EUIF will increase its funds to the tune of €39 million.

"At the moment we are building up the reserve relatively slowly. At the same time even one billion Euros mightn't get us through a crisis of the same magnitude as the last one,'' he went on. The fact is we still need a reserve significantly more than we currently have," Mr. Peterson added.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, under whose auspices the Minister of Health and Labour falls, together with the Minister of Social Protection, is procuring analysis on unemployment reform which should be ready by March 2019, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

euifpeep petersonestonian unemployment iinsurance fundunemployment in estoniasocial security in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

21.08

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event.

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

The Reform Party, the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continued to top the party ratings in August, while the Free Party climbed back up toward the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:07

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

15:10

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

14:05

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

13:04

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

12:13

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

11:09

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

10:03

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

09:42

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Motorcyclist killed in collision with Tallinn tram Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: