news

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Speaking at an economics conference on Friday, former Prime Minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform/ALDE) said that while the governments led by him prepared for the 2008 crisis by accumulating reserves, the current government is not doing the same.

According to Ansip, nobody could say in advance that the economic crisis would begin on 15 September 2008, when Lehman Brothers went bankrupt in the US. Similarly, he continued, nobody can say now when the next crisis may erupt.

"Of course, Estonia would have to act differently in a new crisis than it did during the last one," he said. "Indeed, we don't know what the new crisis will be like, and even if it were the same as the previous one, the solution to the crisis cannot be the same as our crisis preparedness is different. Governments led by me prepared for a crisis, but the current one is not doing so."

Ansip said that although his government was accused in 2008 of looking at things through rose-coloured glasses, they in fact did prepare for crisis.

"Finances were in very good shape, and we didn't have to borrow because the state had reserves," he noted. As a result of having reserves, he recalled, Estonia was offered loans at extremely favourable rates, which the state then loaned in turns to other European countries at a higher interest rate, earning €1 million in interest for the state budget in 2009.

According to Ansip, the state needs reserves in order to also be able to borrow on favourable terms in difficult times.

"The current government is spending the reserves that we accumulated in 2006 and 2007, and this reserve has been all but squandered by now — there's nothing more to spend," he said. In 2006, the government sector's liquid assets amounted to nearly 18% of the GDP, he recalled. Now, this ratio is slightly over 6%.

Ansip: Current government doesn't value reserves

According to Ansip, the current government attaches no value to accumulating reserves. "When it comes to accumulating reserves, the current government's message is that we are paying back previously taken loans — servicing loans is now considered the accumulation of reserves. The bar is that low now."

The former prime minister pointed out that the Estonian economy has recovered rapidly following economic crises — Estonia's GDP has grown by as much over the past eight years as the GDP of the EU's 28 economies combined in the past 18 years.

"While we haven't yet cracked the top five richest countries in Europe yet, we have always been among the five fastest growers," he highlighted, recalling a slogan of the Reform Party from a period when he served as prime minister and head of the ruling party.

Ansip was a speaker at the Rimi Economic Conference in Tallinn on Friday, where other speakers included Ministry of Finance Deputy Secretary-General for Financial Policy and External Relations Märten Ross and Tere and Farmi dairy co-board member Valdis Noppel.

Andrus Ansip served three terms as prime minister, from April 2005 to March 2014. 

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

andrus ansipeconomic crisis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

02.11

Estonian Defence Forces conclude participation in NATO-led Kosovo mission

02.11

Study: Corporal punishment of children acceptable, hitting adults not

02.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

02.11

Free Party reveals new election slogan

01.11

The Eesti Kontsert saga and the opacity of state appointments in Estonia

01.11

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

01.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

01.11

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

Culture
2019 Elections
Andrus Ansip.

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

Speaking at an economics conference on Friday, former Prime Minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform/ALDE) said that while the governments led by him prepared for the 2008 crisis by accumulating reserves, the current government is not doing the same.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:32

German Air Force chief, Estonian prime minister visit Ämari Air Base

15:04

Final numbers: 17 million from 158 countries take part in World Cleanup Day

13:29

Former Prime Minister Ansip: Governments led by me prepared for crisis

12:04

Interview: New ETV+ chief on ratings, audiences, challenges

10:37

Ratas: Training exercises strengthen Estonia's rapid response capability

02.11

Serial killer Ustimenko seeking transfer to Russia

02.11

Supreme Court: Compulsory enforcement of tax arrears to expire in 5 years

02.11

University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

02.11

British Airways to end direct flights between Tallinn, London

02.11

EKRE party membership surpasses Pro Patria's

02.11

Estonian Defence Forces conclude participation in NATO-led Kosovo mission

02.11

Study: Corporal punishment of children acceptable, hitting adults not

02.11

EBRD lowers Estonia's economic growth forecast to 3.6%

02.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

02.11

Free Party reveals new election slogan

01.11

The Eesti Kontsert saga and the opacity of state appointments in Estonia

01.11

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

01.11

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

01.11

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

01.11

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: