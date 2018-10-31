news

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Monthly mortgage payments may go up in Estonia.
Monthly mortgage payments may go up in Estonia. Source: Christoph Scholz/Creative Commons
Business

The Finnish branch of Nordea Bank is predicting that the European Central Bank (ECB) may soon increase interest rates. The Bank of Estonia believes that this in turn could mean hikes in monthly mortgage payments.

Based on information shared by Nordea Bank economist Olli Kärkkäinen, Finnish media has reported that the ECB will inevitably increase its interest rate in the next few years.

This in turn would affect the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), or the euro area's interbank loan interest rate, which also serves as the basis for Estonia's mortgages. That would mean that monthly mortgage payments would increase in size as well, explained Jaak Tõrs, head of the Financial Stability Department of the Bank of Estonia.

"If we consider the fact that the average home loan in Estonia is €100,000 and assume that a specific, fixed sum is paid back each month, then the greatest interest payment could be up to €1,000 bigger than last year, or approximately €80 bigger per month," Tõrs explained.

In the decade to follow the financial crisis, the ECB has kept interest rates low in order to encourage investments and boost inflation. Now that consumption and other forms of economic activity have increased, the ECB intends to begin stabilising the situation.

Those who have taken out loans and mortgages in the years following the crisis, however, have never been in a situation in which interest rates are high; in the past five years, the Euribor has not exceeded 5%, and in the past two it has remained in the negative.

"For ten years, interest rates have been relatively low, but prior to that, the Euribor had managed to increase to 6%," Tõrs noted. "The Bank of Estonia has likewise repeatedly said that if someone takes out a home loan for a period of over 20 years, they then have to take into consideration that interest rates can increase significantly compared to today's level."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

bank of estonialoanseuropean central bankinterest rates


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

30.10

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

30.10

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

30.10

Eiki Nestor skeptical of Seeder's pension reform plan, Neivelt in favour Updated

30.10

Pro Patria proposes updates to second pension pillar Updated

30.10

US Under Secretary of State Andrea Thompson to visit Estonia this week

30.10

Estonia offers condolences following Indonesian plane crash

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:26

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

09:53

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

30.10

September retail turnover growth up 3% on year

30.10

Tartu proposes terminating pulp mill spatial plan

29.10

Kaljulaid on Danske: Estonian, Danish supervisory authorities made mistakes

29.10

Survey: 40% of Estonian employers preparing to increase wages

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:14

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

16:06

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

15:37

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

14:41

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

13:56

Theatre NO99 to close its doors

12:52

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

12:24

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

11:11

September industrial production up 2% on year

10:26

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

09:53

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

08:56

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

30.10

Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

30.10

Ekaterina Taklaja chosen as next editor-in-chief of ETV+

30.10

Eiki Nestor skeptical of Seeder's pension reform plan, Neivelt in favour Updated

30.10

Pro Patria proposes updates to second pension pillar Updated

30.10

Eesti Energia third quarter revenue up 26.7% to nearly €200 million

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: