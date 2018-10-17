Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

The inflation rates of all three Baltic countries exceeded the EU average in September. The highest increase in harmonised consumer prices among all three states, however, was registered in Estonia.

The average change in the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was 2.2% in the EU and 2.1% in the eurozone, it appears from data released by Eurostat.

The European Central Bank's monetary policy decisions maintain the current ample degree of monetary accommodation that will ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation towards levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.

Annual inflation stood at 2.4% in Lithuania, while Latvia and Estonia posted annual inflation rates of 3.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

The highest rate of annual inflation was recorded in Romania with 4.7%.

All EU member states recorded annual inflation increases last month, excluding Denmark, where inflation inched down 0.5%.

