Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

The annual inflation rate of the euro area was down 0.3% to 1.9% in November, while inflation among EU member states was down 0.2% to 2%. The annual rate of 3.2% registered in Estonia, Hungary and Romania was the highest in the EU, it appears from data released by Eurostat.

Among EU member states, inflation was lowest in Denmark at 0.7%, followed by Ireland at 0.8% and Portugal at 0.9%.

November inflation was registered at 2.9% in Latvia, 2.4% in Lithuania and 1.4% in Finland.

In November 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate, 0.88%, came from energy, followed by services (0.57%), food, alcohol and tobacco (0.38%), and non-energy industrial goods (0.11%).

