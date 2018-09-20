news

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE).
Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

The Ministry of Social Affairs has drawn up a draft of the conditions of a job creation incentive directed to Ida-Viru County and the counties of Southeastern Estonia aimed at supporting the economic development of as well as reducing unemployment in these regions.

"Even though there is currently a workforce shortage in Estonia, many people in Southeastern Estonia and Ida-Viru County have no job," Minister of Health and Labour Riina Sikkut said in a press release on Thursday.

"The purpose of the assistance is to motivate employers to create jobs specifically in Ida-Viru County and Southeastern Estonia, where there is still workforce not employed," the minister explained. "Apart from location, a frequent obstacle to bringing together employer and job-seeker is a mismatch of expectations — for the skills of the worker on the part of the employer and for remuneration on the part of the worker. In order for job-creation not to get stuck behind this, the measure includes compensating employee training costs and precludes jobs paying the minimum wage."

According to the latest figures from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa), the rate of registered unemployment was 8.4% in Ida-Viru County, 8.5% in Valga County, 7.6% in Võru County and 6.6% in Põlva County; the nationwide average, in comparison, was just 4.6%.

The support for job-creation would be paid to employers who create at least five jobs over a period of two months. The jobs created must pay at least 1.5 times the national minimum wage, or €750 per month in 2018. 

Under the measure, half of the hired employee's wage will be reimbursed to the employer, with the eligible wage capped at two times the minimum level of pay. The person hired must have been unemployed for more than six months and registered as unemployed in either Ida-Viru, Põlva, Valga or Võru County.

The maximum amount of training costs to be reimbursed to the employer is €2,500 per employee hired.

The regional job creation measure is to be financed from the European Social Fund and the application period will run from the beginning of 2019 through the end of 2021. Approximately €1.48 million has been been budgeted for the measure, which is expected to create an estimated 360 jobs.

While there have been no separate labour market measures for regions with structural problems in Estonia thus far, Töötukassa offered emergency measures in the country's northeast in connection with large-scale layoffs in 2015 and 2016. With the help of the measure available from May 2016 through the end of 2017, altogether 645 jobs were created at 17 companies in the northeastern county.

The new regional job creation incentive builds on these experiences with the Ida-Viru regional measure.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

unemploymentjobsestonian unemployment insurance fundministry of social affairsnortheastern estoniasoutheastern estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:45

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

08:53

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

19.09

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

19.09

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

19.09

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

19.09

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

19.09

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

19.09

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:01

INTERVIEW: World famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

17:26

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

16:44

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

15:32

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

14:47

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

13:56

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

12:52

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

11:42

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

10:45

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

09:49

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

08:53

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

19.09

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

19.09

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

19.09

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

19.09

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

19.09

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: