State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

BNS
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) explaining policy to Icelandic Minister of Transport and Local Government Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson.
Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) explaining policy to Icelandic Minister of Transport and Local Government Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson. Source: Janek Mäggi/Facebook
The Estonian state is planning to apply eight different measures to promote economic development, the development of urban space as well as employment in Ida-Viru County, and the programme devised for the region has reached its home stretch.

"We are supporting industrial companies, business and startup incubators and the implementation of county development strategies," Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) said according to remarks released by spokespeople on Friday. "We finance training for entrepreneurs and language learning."

Expecations are certainly high as the programme and the need for the financing thereof have been discussed for years, he noted. "The current government has envisaged €23.6 million for enlivening the region's economy, and it is understandable that the early implementation of the programme is awaited," he said.

According to Mäggi, the measure for industrial investments is complete, and the measures to follow have almost reached the same stage.

"The call for proposals in the industrial investments round will open during November and at the same time, we will start with information events for entrepreneurs," he said. A"greements are about to be concluded with business operators on counseling on development, export and technology, co-financing of the Viru Film Foundation, organising courses in the Estonian language and the English language, and the launch of support for sports and cultural events."

This February, the Estonian government adopted the decision on financing the programme for Ida-Viru County. Over the course of eight months, officials have met with business operators, municipal officials, public servants and politicians of the Northeastern Estonian region, where the urban population is predominantly Russian-speaking.

The minister noted that the preparation stage of the programme has already helped raise awareness about the problems facing Ida-Viru County.

"Fieldwork by officials, large-scale events over the summer and the president working in Ida-Viru County have also contributed to it, of course," he added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

