State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

The state is to support the development of entrepreneurship in Southeastern Estonia with €2 million over the next four years. An applications round opens next week, and the maximum sum to be allocated to any one project is €50,000.

With this measure, the state is supporting the development of entrepreneurship and innovation Southeastern Estonia as well as the creation of varied job opportunities in the region, the Ministry of Finance said.

"With the help of this support, entrepreneurs can move up in the value chain and focus more on product development and the provision of more expensive products and services," Urmo Merila, head of the Support Implementation Department at the State Shared Service Centre, said in a press release.

The number of jobs earning a salary exceeding the county's average wages is also to increase through the growth of productivity of the businesses to receive support. It is for this reason that the measure will support marketing and sales development activities as well as those aimed at innovation, product and service development, and investments in improving productivity and eliminating bottlenecks in development.

The total budget for the support measure for the development of entrepreneurship in Southeastern Estonia for 2019-2023 is around €2 million. Eligible for support are micro- and small businesses in Valga, Võru and Põlva Counties that have been operating for a period of at least 24 months.

Applications will be accepted by the State Shared Service Centre from July 24 through Sept. 30. The minimum amount of support available for any one project is €10,000; the maximum is €50,000.

The maximum sum of de minimis aid for companies in the fishing industry is €30,000. Businesses will be able to use the support to cover up to 60 percent of eligible costs.

-

