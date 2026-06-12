X!

€4.6 million EIS self-service platform to be developed

News
EIS building in Tallinn.
EIS building in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) is seeking a partner to develop its digital services and self-service platform, with up to €4.6 million earmarked over three years.

EIS says its new concept envisions a customer-centric approach, meaning its services should be available in a way that enables users to handle a large share of their affairs independently.

One component of that approach is the self-service environment, through which businesspeople can access EIS's services, submit applications, manage data, and track the status of proceedings. This is expected to curb the administrative burden for both the foundation and businesses.

EIS does already operate a self-service platform. However, the institution's communications manager, Kasper Elissaar, told ERR that it currently lacks a solution that could improve customer experience, support companies better in increasing their knowledge intensity, and help widen export opportunities.

EIS on Thursday launched a public procurement process to find a provider who will develop and maintain the self-service platform over the next three years. Elissaar said the €4.6 million contract is a framework agreement intended to ensure that EIS has the capacity in the coming years to develop digital services for entrepreneurs and enhance various self-service functionalities, adding that the full amount may not be required.

EIS logo. Source: Screenshot

"The framework agreement's value reflects the maximum possible volume of orders, not a sum that will necessarily be spent. Each specific development project will be defined, evaluated, and commissioned separately according to actual needs and available funding," Elissaar added.

He said the broader objective of the developments is to create a unified digital environment for entrepreneurs, where clients can start using all EIS services, manage their data, track proceedings, and get personalized recommendations and offers based on their profile and needs.

"All of this is aimed at creating increasingly measurable economic value for the Estonian state," the communications manager said.

The procurement budget covers the entire development cycle, from analysis and design to software development, integrations, testing, information security, documentation, and deployment, Elissaar said.

Created in 2022 through the merger of KredEx and Enterprise Estonia (EAS), EIS says it has spent the past six months streamlining its operations, including reducing the number of services and employees while increasing the volume of guarantees and loans made available.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

16:24

Tartu plant expands hazardous waste incinerator capacity to meet demand

16:00

Uku Varblane and Magnus Piirits: When pensions grow but life pulls ahead

15:52

2 killed in Rapla County road traffic accident

15:49

Gallery: Ukrainian artist's new Tallinn show explores violence 'everywhere'

15:30

Tartu unveils strategy to guide nightlife development through 2035

15:16

Experts: Estonian history lessons do not skirt round challenging topics

14:51

New kindergarten enrollment rules still leave some families waiting

14:46

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

14:16

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

08:28

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

11.06

Estonia sees spa boom as tourism and spending habits shift

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

11.06

Estonia drills civil unrest response, evacuation and crisis coordination in mass exercise

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

11.06

Estonia renews calls for alumina export ban amid Ireland-Russia shipments

11.06

TalTech wants to terminate ministry cooperation agreement over difference of views

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo