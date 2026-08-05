X!

State aid to Estonian businesses rose to €473 million in 2025

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

State aid granted to businesses in Estonia in 2025 came to €472.6 million last year, with the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) providing over a quarter of this.

This represented a €40.8 million rise (9.5 percent) on the amount of state aid provided to Estonian businesses in 2024.

State aid must be subject to European Commission approval above a certain level; smaller sums, called de minimis aid, do not need the approval of the Commission. The €472.6 million includes both types, with the bulk of this, at €381.5 million, being state aid, including crisis state aid (totaling €4.1 million).

EIS distributed nearly 27 percent of the total aid, at €82.48 million, followed by the Ministry of Culture (€78.64 million), and grid distributor Elering (€73.31 million). The Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) was also a significant funnel of aid.
Grants accounted for 91 percent of the total amount of state aid, while the remaining 9 percent was provided through tax breaks.

Estonia submitted seven state aid notifications for permission to the European Commission last year. In one of these, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture sought approval for extraordinary investment support in combating foot-and-mouth disease.

De minimis aid totaled €91.1 million, mostly as grants, while just over 2 percent was issued in the form of guarantees.

State aid in the EU is defined as any assistance directed at certain businesses or the production of specific goods which can give the recipient an advantage and which may distort competition.

De minimis aid is capped at €300,000 per company over a rolling three-year period and is not considered significant enough to distort market competition or trade, and so does not require Commission approval.

The 27 EU member states granted a combined total of €168.23 billion in state aid last year, exclusive of rail and banking subsidies and aid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Estonia's Maarika Lepik crowned women's world champion in axe throwing

17:21

OMD's Andy McCluskey: Even our best friends hated our first songs

16:50

Concert organizer: world‑famous artists want to feel at home while on tour

16:35

Japanese artist debuts decade-in-the-making photo exhibition in Tartu

16:21

Taaniel Raudsepp: Opinion Festival teaches us to hesitate with quality

16:00

Telecom companies will begin replacing Mobile‑ID users' SIM cards

15:59

Interior minister: Estonia's crisis preparedness not entirely in line with threats

15:43

Analysis: Ida-Viru County residents' expectations for the future

15:37

Estonia returns first illegal migrants to Latvia

15:12

State aid to Estonian businesses rose to €473 million in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.08

8 men claiming to be from Ethiopia detained in central Tallinn

04.08

Controversial Polish metal band to perform in Tallinn

04.08

Most online casinos in Estonia enjoyed bonanza year in 2025

03.08

French newspaper ranks Estonian intelligence eighth in Europe

08:49

Tallinn to rebuild popular Old Town street starting next week

04.08

Tallinn weighs extending late-night public transport hours to airport

10:07

Hundreds of assistant teachers leave as new kindergarten language requirements take effect

12:32

Estonia secures up to €2.34 billion EU loan for defense investments Updated

04.08

Coop celebrates bigger market share but won't hike prices in wake of Prisma acquisition

04.08

Photos: Crowds queue up as new batch of Sipsik coin cards goes on sale

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo