State aid report shows National Opera Estonia received largest share last year

In 2025, the largest recipients of state aid were the National Opera Estonia, the Ida‑Viru Investment Agency, and the Art Museum of Estonia. The biggest agricultural state‑aid payments went to Maag Agro's Ekseko farm, Atria farms, and Saimre pig farming to compensate for losses caused by animal‑disease control.

In total, Estonian companies received €472.6 million in state aid and de minimis aid last year. The largest single amount — €11 million — went to the National Opera Estonia to support cultural activities.

The Ida‑Viru Investment Agency received €10 million for local infrastructure, and €9.9 million went to the Art Museum of Estonia to promote culture and preserve cultural heritage.

Other cultural institutions receiving state aid included the Rakvere city government (€9.3 million), the Vanemuine Theater (€9.2 million), and the Estonian National Museum (€8.6 million).

Enefit Wind received the most operating aid for producing energy from renewable sources — €8.5 million. Utilitas Tallinn Power Plant received €7.9 million, and Aidu Infra also received €7.9 million.

Loodusspaahotell OÜ, which built a spa near Lake Peipus, received €7 million in regional aid for investments.

Eesti Kontsert and the Estonian Maritime Museum received €5.7 million and €5 million respectively for cultural promotion, while Imavere Energia received €4 million in operating aid for renewable‑energy production.

Corle OÜ received €3.6 million for broadband fixed networks, and the Tehvandi Sports Center received the same amount as operating aid for sports infrastructure.

Agricultural state aid is not recorded in the state‑aid register, but significant sums were spent last year to compensate costs and damages caused by animal‑disease control. Ekseko farm received €6.3 million, Atria farms €1.5 million, and Saimre Seakasvatus OÜ €900,000.

The state also provided crisis‑related state aid amounting to €4.1 million. These measures supported businesses during the Covid‑19 outbreak and in connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine.

No Covid‑related state‑aid payments were made last year, but Ukraine‑related crisis aid was paid out by PRIA and the Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EISA). PRIA's largest recipients were AS Rõngu Mahl (€22,700) and Estover Piimatööstus (€51,900), both receiving support to ensure energy security in the food industry.

EISA paid €1.4 million to companies for investments ensuring energy security, with Ardor OÜ receiving the largest share (€400,000). An additional €2.6 million was paid out under an extension of the same measure, with OÜ Ebavere Graanul receiving €500,000.

In the European Union, state aid refers to any support directed at specific companies or the production of certain goods that gives the recipient an advantage and may distort competition.

Estonian‑language article with the full list of 2025 state‑aid recipients.

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