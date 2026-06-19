Business and Innovation Agency delivers Brand Estonia design tools overhaul

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) has updated Estonia's brand system, including tweaks to the Aino typeface, the boulder symbol and the brand's color palette.

In 2017, Enterprise Estonia (EAS), EIS's predecessor, unveiled promotional materials for Estonia, the most talked-about element of which was a glacial erratic motif that became popularly known as the "vomiting hedgehog." Although that particular image was abandoned by the end of the same year, Estonia's brand has remained in use ever since and an updated version was recently introduced.

EIS brand and campaigns team lead Eliis Randver told ERR that the need for an update stemmed from the fact that the design system had remained largely unchanged since its creation, while the world has changed significantly in the meantime and the platforms and applications where the system is used now require different solutions.

"As part of the refresh of Estonia's brand design system, the usage principles, appearance and overall design language of all key brand elements were updated, shaping the visual identity as a whole," Randver said.

The update adapted the brand's color palette and Aino, the typeface unique to Estonia, for modern applications and solutions. The animation and illustration style was refreshed, additional versions of the boulder symbol were created and new guidelines for using the brand system were prepared.

While creating Estonia's brand cost €250,000 around a decade ago, Randver said the bulk of the current work was carried out by EIS's own team, while the agency involved in the redesign was paid around €25,000.

EIS itself is the primary user of Estonia's brand design system, as it is the main organization responsible for promoting Estonia internationally. The system is used in EIS's communications with entrepreneurs as well as in all of its international activities, including initiatives supporting exports and investment, tourism marketing, attracting foreign talent and other projects.

"However, the circle of users is much broader, consisting mainly of various public sector institutions, professional associations and umbrella organizations. We estimate that at least around 100 organizations in Estonia use the design system and its tools in one way or another," Randver said.

Attempts to create a unified brand for Estonia have always sparked strong public reactions. In 2002, officials unveiled the slogan "Welcome to Estonia" for the country's international marketing campaign. It drew considerable criticism, both for its price tag of 13 million kroons and for its design.

Guidelines on the Brand Estonia website for using the boulder motif in marketing Estonia. Source: Screenshot

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