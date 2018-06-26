news

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad ({{commentsTotal}})

More young and educated Estonians would be open to working abroad.
More young and educated Estonians would be open to working abroad. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
A total of 56% of all Estonian workers would be willing to work abroad, slightly less than four years ago, but 76% of Estonian residents with degrees and 69% of young Estonians would be ready to work outside of Estonia, it can be seen from the results of the fresh Decoding Global Talent 2018 international survey.

"The readiness of young and educated workers to move is high," Henry Auväärt, chief of communications at CV Keskus Baltics, said in a press release. "Therefore Estonian employers as well as policy designers have to make an effort to keep talented workers in Estonia, in addition to inviting foreign talent here. The destinations that Estonian people are most interested in are Finland, the US, Sweden, the UK, Norway, Germany, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands and Canada."

Respondents in the global survey once again chose the US as the most desirable destination country. Germany placed second, replacing the UK, while Canada ranked third most popular. The top three was followed by Australia, the UK, Spain, France, Switzerland, Italy and Japan.

Estonia again placed 68th in the ranking, while Finland was 21st, Latvia 72nd and Lithuania 67th, up 16 places.

"It seems that the competition to find workers on the Baltic and Scandinavian markets has become much tougher, and our attempts at becoming a desirable country for talented people are not reflected in the fresh study — workers prefer Lithuania and Finland over Estonia," Auväärt noted.

At the same time, he continued, it is good news that Estonia is more popular among talented people in the IT sector than its Baltic neighbors, placing 52nd, compared with Latvia's 64th and Lithuania's 74th place.

A total of 366,139 employed people and 6,180 recruiting consultants from 197 countries were interviewed for the study.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

