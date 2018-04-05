news

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andres Anvelt.
Andres Anvelt. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The quota of 1,315 third-country immigrants set for 2018 has already been reached. Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) said in the Riigikogu on Wednesday that companies should concentrate their primary efforts on finding skilled employees in Estonia.

Anvelt said during question time in the Riigikogu on Wednesday that the ministry estimates the number of people illegally working in Estonia to be some 5,000, ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast reported.

The government is planning to introduce the option to terminate EU visas as a means against illegal third-country workers as well as deporting them.

To all those companies currently looking for skilled labor, the minister recommended to most of all do so on the Estonian market.

Anvelt pointed out that for plenty of jobs people were needed that "let's be honest, don't produce a lot of added value." Instead of bringing people into the country, companies should look to the Estonian domestic labor market, for example to Ida-Viru County and the country's southeast, where the unemployment rate is twice the national average.

According to Anvelt, companies can also turn to the retraining programs of the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

andres anveltimmigration quota


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
09:16

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

08:42

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

BUSINESS
03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

03.04

Estonia to max out 2018 immigration quota this month

03.04

Estonian tax authority: Dividends may not substitute wages

02.04

Eesti Gaas to build above-ground part of Balticconnector for €43 million

02.04

February industrial production up 2 percent year over year

01.04

Estonian, Chinese tech companies to increase cooperation

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:07

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

16:12

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

15:31

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

14:16

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

13:25

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

12:19

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

11:12

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

10:44

Paper: Arrested Tallinn transport company official enjoyed the high life

10:15

Terras in Washington: NATO deterrent needs to be 'visible and tangible'

09:16

Kaljulaid: Trump wanted overview of Estonia's defense spending

08:42

Thursday is No Phone Day on Estonia's roads

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Enn Meri to take Ammas' seat in Riigikogu

04.04

Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

04.04

No single weapon system can solve all defense issues at once, says official

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

04.04

Police to install safety bollards on Tallinn's Toompea Street

04.04

Exhibition of Canadian-Estonian architects opening in Tallinn this week

04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

04.04

Hanso: Estonia heard what it went to Washington to hear

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: