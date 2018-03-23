news

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt and police and border guard chief Elmar Vaher.
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt and police and border guard chief Elmar Vaher. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Though it is only March, Estonia is already about to reach its 2018 quota of 1,315 third-country work and economic immigrants. 592 residency permits have already been issued, another 700 applications are currently being processed, the Ministry of the Interior reported on Friday.

The ministry cautioned potential applicants that they should first inquire with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) if there is a chance at all to get accepted before they go through the application process.

The ministry's designated immigration regulation work group made proposals at the end of last year to resolve some of the problems caused by the quota limits.

"Setting out work migration policy we have to think long-term, and alleviate all of the risks so that our own labor force wouldn't suffer from any of the steps taken," Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) said. He added that the current regulation is 25 years old, and that only initial work has been done to overhaul it. "The work group continues to look for long-term solutions for the labor market and the economy," Anvelt said.

Out of the proposals made, the government so far supports excluding all those from the quota looking at an employment contract over at least twice the average salary. Also, the government has spoken out in favor of extending limited-term work permits.

Taking recent statistics into account, the number of specialists paid well enough to be excluded from the quota might reach some 300 over the course of the year. The planned extension of limited-term permits from nine to 12 months will work towards solving some of the problems with project-based employment, the government thinks.

The changes are expected to enter into effect within the next six months.

The Estonian immigration quota for third-country citizens affects all those who would like to come here for work, to do business, or have the option to apply for a limited-term work permit in the context of an international agreement.

Their number is regulated in the Aliens Act and cannot go beyond 0.1 percent of the total population of Estonia at the beginning of any given year.

Excluded from the quota are the subsequent immigration of family members, studying in Estonia, prospective employees in the IT and communications sector, prospective employees of start-up companies, investors, and extended residency permits.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ministry of the interiorandres anveltimmigration quotaaliens actthird-country immigration


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

22.03

Nestor re-elected Riigikogu president Updated

22.03

Conscription draft dodgers may lose driver's license under new law

BUSINESS
22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

21.03

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

21.03

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

21.03

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

21.03

LHV Bank opens London branch office

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

20.03

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:57

E-Residency program under threat as banks closing foreigners' bank accounts Updated

13:46

Pevkur appointed member of Constitutional Committee

12:41

2017 housing price index up 5.5 percent on year

11:39

Tsahkna: Estonia needs to expel Russian intelligence agents

11:20

EU should stop Nord Stream 2 rather than expel diplomats, says Mihkelson

10:43

Ratas: Online personal data needs to be protected, and fast

10:04

Tallinn Airport: 14 bomb threats in 14 months

09:12

Estonia about to reach 2018 third-country immigration quota

08:45

Ratas: European Council may discuss further sanctions against Russia

22.03

Savisaar appears at Tallinn City Council meeting for first time this year

22.03

British defense secretary to visit Estonia

22.03

Estonian icebreaker helps Greek tanker to port in Sillamäe

22.03

Study: One fifth of alcohol consumed in Estonia this month bought in Latvia

22.03

Polish, Baltic leaders meet with Juncker, discuss Baltic desynchronization

22.03

Estonian government approves sending 50 troops to French-led Mali mission Updated

22.03

Nestor re-elected Riigikogu president Updated

22.03

Conscription draft dodgers may lose driver's license under new law

22.03

Mihkelson: Kaljulaid faced with tough choice in congratulating Putin

22.03

Number of influenza victims surpasses previous season's record

21.03

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: