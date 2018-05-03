Foreign Minister Mikser: Europe has overcome migration crisis

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) said in Marrakesh on Wednesday that Europe has overcome the migration crisis thanks to its combined efforts.

"Thanks to joint efforts, Europe has overcome the migration crisis and Africa is able to control migration," Mikser said on Wednesday in Marrakesh where he took part in a meeting of ministers of the Rabat Process. "We have reached tangible results, but in the current phase it is important to focus on long-term and sustainable solutions, especially for dealing with the primary causes of migration," Mikser was quoted by spokespeople as saying. He added that the Rabat Process is a great platform for that.

Mikser said that solving the migration issue was at the top of the list of topics discussed during Estonia's Council of the European Union presidency. "As the presidency holder, Estonia focused on dealing with the primary causes of migration in the European Union, preventing illegal immigration, and combating smuggling of refugees and human trafficking," Mikser said.

He pointed out that by the end of 2017, migration flows to Europe were six times lower than they were in 2015.

"Migration is a global phenomenon in today's world, and irrespective of geographical location it has influenced us all one way or another," the minister said. He added that it is important to try to find a common solution, and also to share responsibility regarding the issue.

The Rabat Process is a regional effort launched at a ministerial conference in Rabat in July 2006. It set a framework for comprehensive action on migration and development with Western Africa. Altogether 27 African countries, 28 EU member states, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the European Commission are participating in the process.