Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany ({{commentsTotal}})

An apartment in Vägeva renovated for use by refugee families.
An apartment in Vägeva renovated for use by refugee families. Source: (ERR)
One of three so-called quota refugee families that left for Germany after having been granted international protection in Estonia has returned to Estonia after being ordered by German authorities to leave the country.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told BNS that a family of four tht left Estonia for Germany last year returned to Estonia this month.

Two other families have likewise been given a deadline for leaving Germany.

Consisting of a total of 13 people, the three families left Estonia at various times last year.

Estonia has accepted a total of 206 refugees, including 98 adults and 108 children, under the migrant distribution plan agreed upon by EU member states in 2015. Of the 206 people accepted, 141 arrived in Estonia fro Greece, 59 from Turkey and six from Italy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

