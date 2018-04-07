news

17 Russian citizens seek asylum in Estonia in 2017 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Russian passports. Photo is illustrative.
Russian passports. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Altogether 17 citizens of the Russian Federation sought political asylum in Estonia last year, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

"Last year, 17 citizens of the Russian Federation filed an application for international protection," PPA spokespeople told BNS on Friday. "During the first three months of this year, three applications were filed."

The ministry declined to disclose information about the number of people granted asylum, as this may jeopardize the protection of the identity of the recipients of international protection.

It was reported on Thursday that Estonia had granted political asylum to Russia democracy activist Konstantin Tchadlin, a member of Open Russia's Bashkortostan branch who was sentenced behind his back to ten years in prison in Russia. The activist secretly left Russia last spring already, Interfax reported; based on his social media account, he has been in Estonia since last July.

According to PPA data, altogether 116 applications for international protection were submitted in Estonia last year, not including the quota refugees who arrived in the country under the EU migration plan.

PPA spokespeople told BNS that of these 116 applications, the largest number were submitted by citizens of Ukraine, Russia and Georgia, noting that these were individuals who came to Estonia on their own initiative and filed their asylum requests there.

Last year, 15 people in all were granted the status of refugee or additional protection in Estonia, while 23 people received the residence permit of a family member.

PPA data differs significantly from data published by Eurostat earlier this week, according to which 180 asylum requests were submitted in Estonia in 2017.

The PPA ascribed the discrepancy in the numbers to the fact that unlike Estonia's own national statistics, Eurostat also counts relocated individuals as initial asylum-seekers. Eurostat statistics also only include those who submit an application for the first time; this means that Eurostat data does not include repeat requests. Eurostat also rounds up numbers.

Altogether 84 asylum requests were submitted in Estonia in 2016.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

russiapolice and border guard boardasylum


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

06.04

Government to continue with planning process for billion-euro pulp mill

06.04

FIA president Jean Todt visiting Estonia

05.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

05.04

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

05.04

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

BUSINESS
06.04

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year

06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

05.04

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

04.04

Ratas: Second pension pillar not going anywhere

04.04

Finance Ministry detected violations in TLT bus tenders in 2015

03.04

Flights from Tallinn Airport among those affected by flight system failure

03.04

Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

03.04

Simson: Estonia supports idea of two power links with Poland

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Ossinovski to step down as minister

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski announced at the party council on Saturday that ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu election he wants to focus 100 percent on the party, and so will resign as Minister of Health and Labour following government budget strategy negotiations.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:07

Police identify owner of car that drove off cliff near Paldiski

12:19

Ossinovski to step down as minister

10:04

17 Russian citizens seek asylum in Estonia in 2017

06.04

Port of Tallinn first quarter freight volumes increase to 5 million tons

06.04

Tallinn Airport first quarter passenger numbers up 13.8 percent

06.04

Police rescue dozens of fishers stranded on Lake Peipus ice Updated

06.04

No bodies found in car that drove off cliff near Paldiski Thursday night

06.04

Accommodated tourist numbers up two percent in February

06.04

Police asking for €14.7 million budget increase to make salaries attractive

06.04

March consumer price index up 2.8 percent on year

06.04

Top Finance Ministry official lambasts government's pension reform

06.04

Government to continue with planning process for billion-euro pulp mill

06.04

FIA president Jean Todt visiting Estonia

05.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel not to be dredged before summer

05.04

Immigration quota for 2018 already reached

05.04

Estonian government supports legalizing damages compensation to churches

05.04

Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

05.04

Danske Bank board member resigns over Estonian money laundering probe

05.04

Estonian government approves pension reform bill

05.04

Red Terror Museum project asks public to judge design competition entries

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: