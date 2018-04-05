Estonia grants asylum to Open Russia activist

Estonia has granted political asylum to Russia democracy activist Konstantin Tchadlin, a member of Open Russia's Bashkortostan branch who was sentenced behind his back to ten years in prison in Russia.

"Having reviewed and become acquainted with all the materials in my political asylum application, the Estonian authorities found that my request to be granted protection in connection with me being persecuted for my views and convictions is founded," Tchadlin wrote on social media on Wednesday.

The activist secretly left Russia last spring already, Interfax reported; based on his social media account, he has been in Estonia since last July.

Tchadlin told Interfax that until his asylum request was satisfied and he was granted a residence permit, he lived in an Estonian center for asylum-seekers.

"I was persecuted in Russia, and in my opinion I was convicted because of my political views," he said.

Last November, Russian court found Tchadlin guilty of fraud behind his back and sentenced him to ten years in prison. According to mikset.ru, however, there is no trace of any victims or witnesses in the related court documents.

The Ministry of the Interior told BNS on Thursday that according to international agreements, Estonian authorities do not comment on such matters.