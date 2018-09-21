news

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE).
Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE). Source: ERR
News

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) believes that in building fences along the Hungarian border, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was defending Europe from migrants, adding that Estonia is also in favour of fences if they are needed to likewise protect itself.

Speaking on ETV broadcast "Studio 1" on Thursday, Anvelt said that those who do not have the right to international protection must be kept out of the EU and Estonia.

Accoding to the minister, the EU's biggest mistake when ending up in the migration crisis in 2015 was not taking steps then that are being attempted now retrospectively.

"There is nothing we can do," Anvelt said. "We have to travel to third countries and start defending our border there, yes, and in defending our European values start establishing refugee camps as well. I fully support the policy that we have to address this problem outside of the EU."

The host of the broadcast asked for Anvelt's opinion on whether Orbán was defending Europe in building a fence along the Hungarian border.

"I believe that if he did so with the external border, then he was definitely defending [Europe], yes," said the minister. "We are doing the exact same thing."

He cited as an example this summer's situation, in which many foreigners who had bought tickets to the World Cup in Russia began moving toward Europe.

"Russia itself officially said for the first time that they have lost at least 10,000 people," Anvelt explained. "These were the exact same economic migrants from Bangladesh, somewhere in Senegal and so on that were moving toward Europe."

Anvelt: EU needs solidarity

Asked whether Estonia's migration policy was similar to that of Hungary, i.e. whether Estonia was likewise in favour of fences, Anvelt replied, "To defend our country, certainly."

At the same time, however, he said that there was a difference in Estonia and Hungary's respective understandings of the matter.

"We are also participating out of solidarity," Anvelt said. "We understand that for the EU to endure, what is the most important foundation? The Schengen Area. If Schengen goes, the average person will no longer understand what the EU is needed for, if there is no freedom of movement. We need solidarity for the Schengen Area to endure."

According to the minister, Estonia has contributed according to its abilities to this solidarity. "And even now we have said that we are willing to accept 40 people per year," he continued. "This is what our local governments are capable of absorbing as well."

He also noted that per capita, Estonia is one of the biggest contributors to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, or Frontex.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the interiormigration crisisandres anveltmigrationborders


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

FEATURE
BUSINESS
20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Win for the Estonian e-state: an electronic vote only costs between 10 and 50% of a conventional paper vote in terms of administrative effort.

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

TalTech scientists have calculated the administrative cost per electronic vote in Estonia. At €2.32, it is by far the cheapest option, followed by €4.37 per vote cast on election day, €6.24 per early vote in the country's county centres, and a whopping €20.41 per vote cast at a local polling division.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:03

Incoming head of Data Protection Inspectorate fails ISS security check

14:25

Estonian ISS catches GRU agent 'TENDRIT' in July

13:46

Scientists calculate administrative cost to state of electronic votes

12:53

Station Narva festival kicks off in Northeastern Estonian border city

11:49

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

10:43

Estonian state taps ten times as many phones as Sweden, Finland

10:24

Survey: Nearly one third of voters support Ratas as prime minister

09:52

Anvelt on migration crisis: To protect country, Estonia also favours fences

08:56

Pope greets people of Estonia ahead of next week's visit

20.09

INTERVIEW: World-famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

20.09

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

20.09

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

20.09

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

20.09

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

20.09

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

20.09

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: