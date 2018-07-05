news

Mikser to Italian colleague: Solving migration crisis challenge for Europe ({{commentsTotal}})

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Moavero Milanesi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Wednesday. 4 July, 2018.
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Moavero Milanesi with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) in Tallinn on Wednesday. 4 July, 2018. Source: (Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Wednesday met with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Tallinn, where Mikser affirmed that finding a solution to the migration crisis is a challenge for Europe as a whole and must remain at the top of the EU's agenda.

According to the Estonian foreign minister, bilateral relations between Estonia and Italy are good, and the two countries cooperate very well, according to a ministry press release.

"Estonia has contributed to the resettlement of refugees, but we must continue to look for a long-term solution," Mikser noted. "Closing Europe's internal borders is not a solution. We must continue to address the root causes of migration to improve the situation in countries of origin and stop the flow of migrants."

The Estonian minister highlighted Italy's contributions to NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission as well as the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCD COE) as very important. "Italy is Estonia's partner in guaranteeing security in the region," he noted, adding that cooperation between the two countries should continue to reflect the unity and solidarity of both NATO and the EU.

In addition to bilateral relations, the two foreign ministers likewise discussed the EU's new multiannual financial framework (MFF) as well as the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels, which will take place on 11-12 July.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sven mikserministry of foreign affairsmigration crisisitalyforeign visitsenzo moavero milanesi


