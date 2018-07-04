Gallery: Italian President in Estonia

Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrived in Estonia today, Wednesday, on a two day official visit.

Mr. Mattarella has already been formally received by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Presidential palace in Kadriorg, Tallinn, an event also attended by Prime Minister Jüru Ratas.

In addition to meeting Ms. Kaljulaid and Mr. Ratas, the Italian President is also set to meet with president of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) Eiki Nestor.

Mr. Mattarella is accompanied by his daughter, and the Italian Foreign Minister is also due to meet with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser, as part of the visit.