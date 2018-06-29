Italian President to visit Estonia next week

The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella is to visit Estonia, together with the current Foreign Minister, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, next Wednesday.

The official visit is set to take place in Tallinn on Wednesday 4 July-Thursday 5 July, and Mr. Mattarella is to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Eiki Nestor, President of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu), as well as Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Italian Foreign Minister Milanesi will meet with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser.

The Estonian and Italian Presidents will also have a joint press conference followed by Ms. Kaljulaid accompanying Mr. Mattarella to Kadriorg Park, where he will plant an oak tree.

Sergio Mattarella, scion of a prominent family in Palermo, Sicily, became President of the Italian Republic in January 2015, and his tenure has seen ongoing political crises in the country, with his third Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, being appointed under his tenure (under the system hitherto, Italian Prime Ministers are appointed by the President, usually after being recommended by those parties likely to form a coalition, and the appointed PM then goes to the Parliament for a vote of confidence).