Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

President Kersti Kaljulaid has appointed Margus Laidre Estonia's new Ambassador to Russia.

Kaljulaid also recalled Arti Hilpus from the post, it was announced on the president's homepage.

Laidre began working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1991 as head of Estonia's information office in Stockholm. He has previously served as Estonia's ambassador to Sweden, Germany, the Holy See, the UK and Finland.

He has also worked as director of the Foreign Ministry's 3rd political department for East Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, Australia and Oceania as well as foreign policy advisor to President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

Hilpus had served as Estonian Ambassador to Russia since 2015.