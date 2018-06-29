news

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas
Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Speaking at European Council's migration summit yesterday, Thursday, Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas stressed the importance of stronger EU external border control, twinned with cooperation with third party countries, and accepting that the admission of refugees to any state should remain voluntary.

"We need better cooperation with countries outside the EU and we have to return those people who do not meet the requirements for being granted international protection in the EU in a more efficient manner,'' Mr. Ratas said.

''We must also support member states that are experiencing the biggest migration pressures," he went on.

EU leaders at the summit also tabled the idea of setting up regional migration centres.

"This idea deserves further discussion. There are many legal and practical issues regarding creating such centres which need to be solved in cooperation with international organizations. Relocation and resettlement within the framework of that should also remain voluntary," Mr. Ratas said, in reference to the proposal.

Crisis is under control, states Prime Minister

According to Mr. Ratas, it is also important to find ways to induce countries outside the EU to cooperate with the EU.

"We need a stable, but also flexible, funding model for dealing with migration ... Estonia is ready to contribute an additional €150,000 to the Trust Fund for Africa," he went on

Estonia has to date contributed €1.45 million to this fund.

Migration pressures have declined considerably in recent years [since the migration crisis of 2015 – ed.] as a result of joint efforts, Mr. Ratas stated.

The number of asylum seekers registered reportedly fell by 44% year on year in 2017, and the number of illegal border crossings by 60% over the same period.

"Irrespective of all the issues that still need solving, we have managed to get migration under control," Mr. Ratas opined.

The migrant summit lasted around 10 hours, with some EU leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, hailing it as a success.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

jüri rataseuropean migrant crisis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

28.06

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

27.06

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week

BUSINESS
28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

27.06

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

27.06

May electricity production up 30% on year

27.06

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

27.06

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

27.06

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:15

Foreign minister expects no major breakthrough of Trump, Putin meeting

14:10

MP: Migration agreement mainly serves domestic interests of Italy, Germany

13:33

No ferry service to island of Ruhnu this weekend

12:37

Prime Minister argues EU migrant admission should be on voluntary basis

11:46

Italian President to visit Estonia next week

10:47

Retail turnover increases in May

09:26

Minister's plans for pulp mill plan meeting Monday may not come to fruition

28.06

Estonia among nine countries to sign UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreement

28.06

Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

28.06

Baltic power grid synchronisation agreement signed in Brussels

28.06

Rail Baltica line in sand for Riigikogu hopefuls Estonian Greens

28.06

Kaljulaid appoints Margus Laidre Estonian ambassador to Russia

28.06

EMTA Drama School sees lowest number of applicants in years

28.06

RB Rail: Rail Baltica cannot be built without foreign workforce

28.06

Eevi Paasmäe to replace Repinski in the Riigikogu

28.06

Quarter million still using password cards to log into online banking

28.06

Former Viljandi mayor leaves Pro Patria, joins Estonia 200

28.06

RIA changing ID card helpline number, scaling down user support

28.06

Deposit-subjected bottle return down thanks to Latvian cross-border trade

27.06

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: