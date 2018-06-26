news

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass ({{commentsTotal}})

The Estonian-Russian border. Photo is illustrative.
The Estonian-Russian border. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
The Estonian Border Guard on Monday sent back three Nigerian citizens from the Estonian-Russian border after the three individuals attempted to enter Estonia using World Cup fan passes.

The three Nigerian citizens, born in 1993, 1991 and 1998, arrived at the railway border crossing point in Narva on Monday without valid visas or residence permits for entering the country.

Following an inspection, it was determined that the men were in possession of FIFA World Cup 2018 fan passes which they assumed could be used to travel in the Schengen area without visas, spokespeople for the East Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told BNS.

The three men were issued entry bans and directed back to the Russian Federation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

