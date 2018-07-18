news

Number of third-country citizen attempts to enter EU up following World Cup ({{commentsTotal}})

News
A FIFA World Cup Fan ID desk at Moscow Domodedovo Airport.
A FIFA World Cup Fan ID desk at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. Source: Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Scanpix
News

Following the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, there has been an increase in the number of incidents of third-country citizens attempting to enter the EU from Russia using their World Cup Fan IDs.

World Cup Fan IDs were initially to remain valid for ten days following the conclusion of the World Cup, i.e. through 25 July. Russia has decided, however, to extend the validity of the Fan IDs through the end of 2018.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has thwarted a total of 44 illegal border crossings, four of which occurred over the past two days alone. According to Indrek Püvi, head of the Border Guard Bureau of the PPA's East Prefecture, a total of thousands of people may potentially attempt to cross the border illegally, and an increasing number are attempting the crossing by stowing away in buses.

"People are hiding themselves in maintenance hatches and luggage areas," Püvi told ERR. "We have received information from bus drivers and border-hoppers that this is a tactic being used."

As a result, police in Estonia are calling on transport and logistics companies who travel between Estonia and Russia to remain vigilant and keep an eye on their vehicles whenever stopped to ensure that nobody has attempted to stow away in their vehicle. "And if anyone sees anything, then we expect to be notified of this no later than at the border checkpoint," he added.

Thus far, the majority of those who have attempted to illegally cross the border into Estonia have been citizens of Senegal and Nigeria. In one case, the police have launched an investigation as they suspect that some Moroccan citizens managed to succesfully illegally enter the EU via Estonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiaworld cuppolice and border guard boardillegal border crossings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:19

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

09:42

€1.9 million in supplementary drug benefits paid in first half of 2018

08:49

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

17.07

Auditor General: Plan to build eastern border must list alternatives

17.07

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

17.07

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

16.07

Amendments exempting specialists from immigration quota now in effect

16.07

Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

13.07

Elron carries 3.8 million passengers in first half of 2018

13.07

Second management board member may leave Nordica

13.07

Bill Browder files criminal complaint against Danske Bank

12.07

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) main debating chamber.

Huge variation in incidence of payment of party membership dues

Whilst the Isamaa/Pro Patria Party may have raised the highest amount of money in donations of any of the main Estonian political parties in the second quarter of 2018, it turns out that this is no thanks to party membership fees, and in fact the party has the smallest proportion of members who pay their fees.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:37

Number of third-country citizen attempts to enter EU up following World Cup

17:30

New summer temperature record set Tuesday, heat to last through August

16:24

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

15:34

Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads Updated

15:17

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

14:22

Baltic countries sign third Rail Baltica grant agreement

12:49

TS Laevad adding extra departures to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry routes

11:41

Ruth Lausma Luik named next Estonian ambassador to Portugal

11:17

Water temperatures currently varying much more than high air temperatures

10:19

Tallinn mayor rejects Guardian road criticism

09:42

€1.9 million in supplementary drug benefits paid in first half of 2018

08:49

Video: US citizen resident in Estonia on Trump security worries

17.07

ERR in Moscow: Election meddling to continue impacting US-Russian relations

17.07

Heat warning issued for Estonia as temps climb to 30C

17.07

Auditor General: Plan to build eastern border must list alternatives

17.07

Competition watchdog taking extra time to decide on Nelja Energia purchase

17.07

LHV to involve German, Austrian deposits via Raisin platform

17.07

Two Russian aircraft violate Estonian airspace near Vaindloo island Updated

17.07

NATO expansion further east viewed very negatively, Putin tells interviewer

17.07

Mikser: Trump-Putin summit didn't fundamentally change anything

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: