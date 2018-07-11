Two men caught attempting to enter Estonia by stowing away under bus

Two Moroccan citizens were caught in St. Petersburg stowed away in the luggage compartment of a bus headed for Tallinn in an attempt to travel illegally from Russia to the EU, online news portal Fontanka.ru reports.

According to the Russian news portal, police at St. Petersburg Bus Station on Tuesday arrested two men of Moroccan citizenship who had hidden themselves in the luggage compartment of a bus heading to Tallinn.

One of the men had arrived in Russia in 2017 already, claiming he was planning to begin postgraduate studies, but in reality working in various dining establishments and distributing flyers on the street. According to him, he lost his documents in June.

Around the same time, he met the other fellow Moroccan citizen, who had entered Russia with a World Cup Fan ID. The two men decided to travel to Europe illegally and climbed into the luggage compartment of a St. Petersburg-Tallinn bus at the Obvodny Canal stop.

They did not get far, however, and were arrested at St. Petersburg Bus Station.

The two men face fines of 5,000-7,000 rubles, or approximately €69-96, as well as expulsion from Russia.