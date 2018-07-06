Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

Personnel of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) intercepted and apprehended eight persons who had attempted to enter Estonia without the correct documentation today, Friday, it has been reported.

The eight, all men, six of whom were citizens of Bangladesh and two of whom were citizens of Pakistan, were stopped on Friday at 7:30 a.m. and reportedly did not have their documents with them, , the East prefecture of the PPA has said.

Based on the evidence collected so far there is reason to believe that they entered Estonia illegally, it is reported.

The men were taken to the guard station for further questioning and where medics also checked their health.

The PPA were reportedly notified after the suspicions of a local resident were aroused.