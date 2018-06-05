news

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals at Tallinn Airport. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

A quota refugee who had been among a group of 13 refugees, including two families, to leave for Germany after being granted international protection in Estonia and were subsequently ordered by German authorities to leave the country returned to Estonia last month.

In addition to a Syrian refugee family that returned in March, another Syrian national who had been granted international protection by Estonia returned in May, Kaisa Üprus-Tali, adviser on international protection policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs, told BNS on Tuesday.

The three families are made up of a total of 13 people who left Estonia at different times in 2017. The family that returned to Estonia in March includes four members.

According to Üprus-Tali, just like all permanent residents of Estonia, beneficiaries of international protection who are sent back to Estonia are linked to the municipality where they are registered as a resident according to the population register. She added that a beneficiary of international protection is entitled to be away from Estonia for a total of no more than 90 days within any six-mmonth period. Should this limit be exceeded, all payouts by the government to the beneficiary of international protection will be cut off.

"Upon return to Estonia, payment of benefits can be resumed, but the relevant authorities must be contacted for this," the ministry official explained. "A beneficiary of international protection is entitled to municipal need-based assistance. They also retain the right to the support person service, Estonian language courses and translation services to the extent prescribed by law."

Estonia has accepted 206 refugees, including 98 adults and 108 children, under the migrant plan agreed upon by EU member states in 2015. Of the 206 accepted, 141 arrived in Estonia from Greece, 59 from Turkey and six from Italy.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of social affairsmigrationquota refugees


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

BUSINESS
04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

02.06

Taxify enjoying positive response as Estonia's newest unicorn

02.06

Economist: US tariffs would impact Estonia via EU economy

01.06

Ansip: Value added created by pulp mill wouldn't outweigh rift in Estonia

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Marina Kaljurand.

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand announced on Saturday that she had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and would be running in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:14

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

16:48

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

15:36

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

14:40

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

14:27

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

14:09

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

13:44

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

10:45

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

09:26

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

08:53

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Gallery: Estonia celebrates 134th birthday of national flag with ceremony

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: