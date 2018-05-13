news

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

In a recent address to representatives of employers in Estonia, Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) invited them to take part in the work of the ministry-led immigration work group, according to ministry spokespeople.

"Our position is that representatives of the Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETK), the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Service Economy, who competently represent the interests of the business field, should definitely be present in the immigration work group," Anvelt said in a letter to employers. "Therefore I'm once again calling on you to contribute to the work of the work group in the future."

According to the minister, the government is continually seeking balanced solutions to attract specialists to Estonia's labor market. "We are promoting inviting top specialists who will provide the most added value to Estonia as it would provide the most additional opportunities for increasing the employment of Estonian residents," he explained.

Anvelt emphasized that attracting foreign workforce is only one facet of the workforce issue, and even more important is for the country to reassess domestic opportunities.

He noted that Estonia also has to increase training for its workforce, support people switching to professions with greater added value and reduce the unemployment rate among local residents.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

estonian chamber of commerce and industryestonian employers' confederationandres anveltemploymentimmigration work groupmigration policy


FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party elected Andres Herkel chairman on Saturday. May 12, 2018.

Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

