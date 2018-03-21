news

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Estonia wants to bring in thousands of ICT specialists from abroad.
Estonia wants to bring in thousands of ICT specialists from abroad. Source: (European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons)
Business

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications wants to bring in 2,000 information and communications technology (ICT) specialists via Enterprise Estonia. Approximately €4 million has been earmarked for the implementation of foreign recruitment support.

As a result of the support, the number of foreign ICT specialists to start work in Estonia will increase by 2,000, it appears from the letter of explanation of the bill. According to the regulation, a company can file for support in the amount of €2,000 per ICT specialist recruited from a foreign country.

The employment contract between the applicant and the recruited ICT specialist must be either indefinite or for a period of at least 12 months from the moment of signing. It must also have been signed within the last 12 months before filing an application, but not before Oct. 1, 2017. The gross monthly salary of the recruited specialist must be at least €1,500.

In addition, the ICT specialist recruited by the applicant cannot have studied or worked in Estonia for at least five years prior to starting work for the applicant. By the time an application is filed, the applicant must have been paying social tax for the recruited ICT specialist for at least five months.

The foreign recruitment support is being implemented by Enterprise Estonia. The necessary means for implementing the support, €4 million, will be allocated to Enterprise Estonia from the state budget.

The aim of granting the support is to stimulate foreign recruitment for ICT vacancies which are difficult to fill with Estonian employees. With the help of the support, entrepreneurs can partly compensate the expenses involved in foreign recruitment, demonstrating that a foreign ICT specialist, either from elsewhere in the EU or from a third country, has remained to work in Estonia.

The foreign recruitment support is first and foremost meant as a stimulating measure for those business-owners who have until now recruited few or no people at all from abroad.

The regulation is linked with Estonia's competitiveness plan "Estonia 2020" and the achievement of the goals of Estonia's "Entrepreneurship Growth Strategy 2014-2020" in involving foreign specialists. It will realize the action plan of involving foreign specialists and the development program of the ICT field.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

enterprise estoniaictjobsministry of economic affairs and communications


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.03

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

20.03

Estonian circuit court acquits PERH ex-CEO Tõnis Allik

20.03

Estonia offering 100,000 residents free genetic testing

20.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Putin on re-election

20.03

General: More funding needed against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns

20.03

Estonian troops to deploy to Afghanistan this May

20.03

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

20.03

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

BUSINESS
09:10

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

08:42

LHV Bank opens London branch office

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

20.03

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

20.03

Luminor sets Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5 percent

20.03

Muhu, Lääne-Nigula, Valga, Türi, Saue to see first state-owned rental homes

20.03

Tartu wants planning procedure for billion-euro pulp mill terminated

19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

Opinion
19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Commission Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

Former prime minister and long-time Reform Party chairman Andrus Ansip, now the EU's commissioner for the digital single market, has accused former Reform member and present-day Social Democrat Silver Meikar of having taken money for himself that was supposed to go to the party as a personal donation. Ansip also gave Reform's 2012 financing scandal a fresh coat of white paint.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:24

Estonia asks for uniform direct payments to EU farmers

15:52

Former defense chief Einseln to be buried at Arlington on April 2

14:09

Ratas in Tartu: Strong education of key importance for Estonia's future

13:42

AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

13:07

Composers and songwriters earn record sum in Estonia in 2017

12:44

Estonian exchange student dies in Utah, police rule out foul play

12:15

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

11:31

Driver injured in collision between train, van in Saue

10:26

Estonian ports' passenger traffic, freight volumes up in 2017

09:43

Russia conducts special operations exercise in Gulf of Finland

09:10

Ministry wants to bring in 2,000 foreign workers via Enterprise Estonia

08:42

LHV Bank opens London branch office

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 2.7 percent on year

20.03

Ansip whitewashes party financing scandal, blames whistleblower instead

20.03

Estonian circuit court acquits PERH ex-CEO Tõnis Allik

20.03

Pet Shop Boys to perform at Tallinn's 2018 Õllesummer festival

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

20.03

Eesti Energia enters Finnish electricity market

20.03

Estonia offering 100,000 residents free genetic testing

20.03

Kaljulaid congratulates Putin on re-election

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: