Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

Strawberry pickers.
Strawberry pickers. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
While the share of temporary workers in the EU as a whole has increased somewhat in recent years, the share of such workers in Estonia is one of the smallest in the EU.

In 2017 the share of temporary workers in Estonia fell by 0.5% on year to 2.8%, it can be seen from data released by Eurostat on Monday. With this indicator, Estonia is among the EU member with the smallest percentage of temporary workers.

Of EU member states, only Lithuania and Romania had smaller shares of temporary workers, at 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. In Latvia, the share of temporary workers just exceeded Estonia's at 2.9%.

In the EU as a whole, the share of temporary workers in 2017 was 13.4%, up 0.1% on year. In the eurozone, the share of temporary workers grew from 14.5% to 14.9% on year.

The biggest share of temporary workers was recorded in Spain and Poland, with 26.4% and 25.8%, respectively, followed by Portugal with 21.5% and Croatia with 19.9%.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

