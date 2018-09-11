Interior minister would allow immigration by sector

According to Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), in order to alleviate labour market concerns, trade unions and employers should agree to sector-based average wages and immigration quotas.

Anvelt likewise found, however, that in the case of any policies affecting the involvement of foreign labour force, it must first and foremost be considered how they would affect the position of Estonia's own people on the labour market, wage dynamics and employment, reported daily Postimees.

According to the minister, at 25 years, Estonia's current immigration quota has outlived its usefulness.

Losing the quota altogether isn't a solution, however, and Anvelt believed that in lieu of losing the quota, Estonia needs to transition to a model of foreign labour employment in which trade unions and employers agree to sector-based average wages and quotas.