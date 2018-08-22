Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

Rene Tammist (SDE) was sworn in as the new Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology before the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

"I wish Rene Tammist strength and stamina and a quick settling into his new position, as in the next six months, the government still has to jointly implement a number of significant decisions," said Ratas.

Under the recommendation of the prime minister, Tammist was on Wendesday morning appointed to the position by President Kersti Kaljulaid, who simultaneously released former Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) from the post.

Tammist thereafter gave his oath of office before an extraordinary sitting of the Riigikogu.

Palo will serve out her term in the Riigikogu, but has elected not to remain a member of the Social Democratic Party parliamentary group.

Prior to becoming minister, Tammist served as director of the Estonian Renewable Energy Association and has previously worked as adviser to the S&D Group in the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee.