Rene Tammist to be sworn in as new IT minister on Wednesday ({{commentsTotal}})

Rene Tammist.
Rene Tammist. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is to submit to President Kersti Kaljulaid the resignation letter of Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo and propose naming Rene Tammist (SDE) as her replacement.

"I thank Urve Palo for her commited work in the government and recognize her for standing for her field," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying. Palo submitted her resignation letter on 23 July.

Kaljulaid is to release Palo from office and appoint Tammist to office as the new minister.

Tammist will give his oath of office before the Riigikogu at an extraordinary sitting at 10:00 EEST on Wednesday.

Tammist is a member of the SDE and has previously worked as adviser to the S&D Group in the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS, ERR

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasriigikoguurve paloministry of economic affairs and communicationsrene tammist


