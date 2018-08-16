news

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Thursday's government press conference.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas at Thursday's government press conference. Source: ERR
The government proposed on Thursday to convene the Riigikogu for an extraordinary sitting on 22 August to confirm Rene Tammist as the next entrepreneurship and IT minister. The decision is with President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE).

The sitting would start at 10.00 EEST, and in addition to Tammist's confirmation and oath of office, there would also be a bill on the agenda that seeks to amend the Assistant Police Officer Act, submitted by several MPs out of all of the parliament's parties.

Making Tammist Urve Palo's successor as minister of entrepreneurship and IT depends on the prime minister, the president and the speaker of the Riigikogu.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is expected to ask President Kersti Kaljulaid to appoint Tammist next week. Ratas also has to propose to President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor to convene the parliament for an extraordinary sitting, in which Tammist would then deliver his oath of office.

Urve Palo, who quit the Social Democratic Party a few weeks ago, will continue as a member of the Riigikogu, replacing fellow SDE member Liisa Oviir.

Rene Tammist was chosen by the Social Democratic Party (SDE) as Palo's successor. According to the coalition agreement of the Centre Party, SDE and Pro Patria, the government seat goes to the Social Democrats.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidjüri ratasriigikoguurve palosocial democratic partyrene tammist


