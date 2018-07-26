news

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo at the Stenbock House.
Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo at the Stenbock House. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Thursday said that Urve Palo's last day as Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology will be on 23 August. The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has not yet found a new candidate for the post, however.

"According to the law, Urve Palo can work as a member of the government through 23 August," Ratas said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

The Riigikogu is scheduled to convene for its first regular sitting of the autumn session on 10 September. "In order for a completely new person to join [the government], an extraordinary sitting [of the Riigikogu] will be required," he explained, adding that parliamentary groups should begin working out a suitable day for an extraordinary sitting in August before the 23rd of the month.

The prime minister noted, however, that the head of government may bestow the ministerial position to be vacated on another current member of the government.

According to the Government of the Republic Act, the prime minister has one month to forward a minister's resignation to the president, the amount of time stipulated for finding a new minister. A minister will then be appointed to office by the President of the Republic within three days of the receipt of a relevant proposal by the prime minister.

By law, a minister assumes office by taking an oath of office before the Riigikogu.

Social Democrats: No new candidate yet

According to Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), the SDE has not yet found a new candidate for Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology to replace Palo.

"Consultations under the leadership of party chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski are ongoing, but there was no candidate as of yesterday at least," he said at the government press conference.

According to Anvelt, a decision of the SDE board is needed to approve a candidate, but the next board meeting is planned for Monday. "As far as I know, however, approving a ministerial candidate is not on the agenda," he noted, adding that this point can still be added.

Anvelt did not wish to speculate on possible candidates for the position, noting that this could narrow Ossinovski's choices.

Among those named as potential candidates in the media have been MP Tanel Talve, veteran politician and researcher Marju Lauristin, Estonian Business School (EBS) professor and Enterprise Estonia supervisory board member Anto Liivat, and e-Governance Academy associated expert and creator of the e-Tax Board Aare Lapõnin.

Palo announced on Monday that she had left the SDE the previous day and handed in her resignation as Minsiter of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology that day.

According to the coalition agreement betweent eh Centre Party, SDE and Pro Patria/Isamaa, the position of Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology is to be filled by a politician appointed by the SDE.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

jüri ratasurve paloministry of economic affairs and communications


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12:00

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

11:19

Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

10:33

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

09:51

Estonia welcomes US declaration of non-recognition of Crimea annexation

25.07

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

25.07

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

25.07

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

25.07

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

25.07

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

25.07

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:28

Ratas to visit Salzburg on Friday

16:40

Palo's final day as minister 23 August, no replacement yet found

15:31

Rescue Board deliberating declaring extreme fire hazard period

14:46

New Tallinn Transport chief's salary should be made public say politicians

14:13

Truck backs into bus stop pavilion at Freedom Square, leaving two injured

13:26

Gallery: Saaremaa bear cubs caught, released on mainland

12:44

Estonian government clarifies procedure for handling crises

12:00

Latvia overtakes Finland as top travel destination for Estonians

11:19

Ossinovski: Health, unemployment funds won't be renamed before elections

10:33

Coop Pank removed from US sanctions list

09:51

Estonia welcomes US declaration of non-recognition of Crimea annexation

08:56

TV journalist Mati Talvik dies at 76

25.07

Palo to ERR News: Serving your country is a job that never ends

25.07

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

25.07

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

25.07

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

25.07

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

25.07

Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

25.07

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems

25.07

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: