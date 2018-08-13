news

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kaido Höövelson with his wife Elena Tregubova and their baby.
Kaido Höövelson with his wife Elena Tregubova and their baby. Source: Kairit Leibold
News

Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) has appointed Kaido Höövelson to the supervisory board of Enterprise Estonia, a body which  promotes business and regional policy in Estonia.

''Being a member of the Enterprise Estonia supervisory board gives me an excellent platform to help even more Estonian companies develop their potential in the Asian market,'' said Mr. Höövelson.

''I believe that I will be able to help Estonian companies with their contacts and knowledge of the region," he went on.

Mr. Höövelson, 33, from Rohu village in Lääne-Viru County, is perhaps best know to international readers from his time as a top sumo wrestler in Japan, where he competed under the name Baruto Kaito.

He made his debut in the sport there in 2004, rising to the top division two years later, reaching the rank of  ōzeki, the second highest rank in sumo, in 2010. He retired in September 2013 after suffering injury problems, becoming a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in 2015. He has also been active in business.

In addition to supporting entrepreneurship in the Asia region, Mr. Höövelson hopes to contribute to the development of tourism, both by introducing Estonia to the world and through boosting domestic tourism, via his new Enterprise Estonia role.

"I intend to contribute to those areas that I know and undetand well and can bring my experience to. Furthermore, agriculture and rural life are also issues close to my heart," he went on.

Kaido Höövelson replaces Urmas Lahe on the board, whose other members are listed as Erki Mölder, Viljar Lubi, Anto Liivat, Kaia Sarnet, Markus Nisula and Kristel Voltenberg.

Urve Palo announced in late July that she was both stepping down as Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology and leaving the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Speculation at the time revolved around leadership of the party; Ms. Palo has been reported as long being a supporter of current leader Jevgeni Ossinovski, who had seen a leadership challenge from current Minister of Culture Indrek Saar.

Ms. Palo's last day in the post will be 23 August, and she is set to become Deputy Council Leader in the Viimsi municipality, just outside Tallinn. No firm replacement for her has been found yet, although Rene Tammist has been touted as one possibility.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

urve palobarutokaido höövelsoneasestonia in the world


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:46

Registration required for events during Pope Francis visit

09:41

Hot summer brings new butterfly species to Estonia

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

Defence Forces fail to find Spanish Eurofighter missile in Endla reserve

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

11.08

Estonian MEPs: Trump statements don't amount to much, only actions matter

11.08

Police identify Finnish national who died during arrest earlier this week

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10.08

July registered unemployment at 4.6%

10.08

Reform MP: Hand out crisis aid to farmers, not loans

10.08

MP Karilaid: Estonia should seek damages from Danske Bank

09.08

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

09.08

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:17

Circuit court to rule Tuesday on closing Savisaar case

16:12

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

15:50

Estonia to establish no-fly zones in Tallinn during UEFA Super Cup match

15:19

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

15:08

Tallink Hotel evacuated due to bomb threat Updated

14:24

Estonia may face EU fine for non-compliance with wastewater treatment rules

13:48

Estonian-American Special Forces pioneer Jyri Laats dies at 95

13:02

Paide opinion festival attracts 10,000 attendees

12:20

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

11:53

Retired judge: Prosecutor's Office lacks oversight

10:46

Registration required for events during Pope Francis visit

09:41

Hot summer brings new butterfly species to Estonia

08:54

Gallery: Ratas, Sipilä open Estonian centennial bike ride in Helsinki

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

Defence Forces fail to find Spanish Eurofighter missile in Endla reserve

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

11.08

Estonian MEPs: Trump statements don't amount to much, only actions matter

11.08

Police identify Finnish national who died during arrest earlier this week

10.08

UEFA Super Cup Final Wednesday sees Freedom Square going football crazy

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: