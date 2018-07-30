Urve Palo to become deputy Viimsi Council leader

Outgoing Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo, who also resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last week, will take up the position of deputy leader of Viimsi Municipal Council. She will also serve out her term in the Riigikogu.

Running in the local elections in Viimsi Municipality last autumn, Palo was also one of just two Social Democrats elected to Viimsi Municipal Council, wrote daily Eesti Päevaleht.

Already serving as minister at the time, she opted not to join the council at the time, and her position was filled by an alternate member. As she is set to vacate her ministerial post, however, she has decided to join the municipal council.

Although she quit the party last week, Palo has confirmed that she is willing to remain a member of the SDE group on the council.

Her final day as Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology is to be 23 August, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) announced last week.