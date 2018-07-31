SDE hopes to find new candidate for IT minister soon

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) hopes to find a suitable candidate for Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology in the next few weeks, before current minister Urve Palo vacates the post on 23 August.

This issue had not been on the official agenda for Monday's meeting of the party leadership, but SDE chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski reaffirmed that he is seeking a candidate both from within the party and outside of it.

He does not, however, support the Free Party's plan to merge the areas of responsibility of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Social Affairs, and finds that it wouldn't be a good idea to saddle another SDE minister with Palo's area of responsibility until the next elections.

"The fact that somebody could temporarily stand in [as minister] is moreso a technical matter," Ossinovski said. "This depends on how quickly the Riigikogu is prepared to convene so that a new member of the government can give their oath of office."

There is no chance that a member of the government would end up responsible for two ministerial portfolios for any extended period of time, said the chairman, noting that all current SDE members of the government already have enough on their plates in their respective areas of responsibility.