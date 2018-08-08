news

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Rene Tammist.
Rene Tammist. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski is to reveal the name of the new Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology at a party leadership meeting taking place on the sidelines of the Opinion Festival in Paide on Friday. According to unconfirmed reports, outgoing minister Urve Palo will be succeeded by Estonian Renewable Energy Association director Rene Tammist.

Tammist is a member of the SDE and has previously worked as adviser to the S&D Group in the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee.

This week, Ossinovski has looked into support for Tammist's candidacy, and the party's leading politicians have been of the opinion that Palo should be replaced as minister by a member of the SDE, not an outsider.

As of Wednesday morning, ERR was unable to get ahold of Tammist himself.

Others named as possible candidates have included Jaanus Marrand, Anto Liivat and Liisa Oviir; Tanel Talve offered himself as a potential candidate. Political observers, however, do not consider any of these possibilities very likely.

Urve Palo handed in her resignation as minister on 23 July. According to the Government of the Republic Act, the prime minister has one month to forward a minister's resignation to the president, the amount of time stipulated for finding a new minister. A minister will then be appointed to office by the President of the Republic within three days of the receipt of a relevant proposal by the prime minister.

Palo will serve out her term as MP, but has previously stated she will not be running for re-election to the Riigikogu. She has yet to decide whether she will remain a member of the SDE parliamentary group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of economic affairs and communicationssocial democratic partyrene tammist


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
12:07

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

11:25

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08:56

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

07.08

Margus Tsahkna confirms plan to join Estonia 200

07.08

The 'grey passport' issue: Ministry of the Interior's response

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

09:49

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.08

Denmark launches money laundering probe into Danske Bank

07.08

July consumer price index up 3.5% on year

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:10

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

17:06

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

16:14

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

15:31

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

14:55

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

14:12

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

13:38

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

12:53

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

12:07

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

11:25

Conscript injured in grenade blast during training

10:32

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

09:49

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

08:56

Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

07.08

Spanish fighter accidentally fires missile while in Estonian airspace

07.08

Minister invites foreign representatives to opening of Arvo Pärt Centre

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

07.08

Foreign minister: Abkhazia and South Ossetia integral parts of Georgia

07.08

Lithuanian competition watchdog approves acquisition of Nelja Energia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: