Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

Pipedrive, the Estonian startup involved in the development of sales management software, has raised $50 million to develop the company, TechCrunch reports.

The Series C financing round was co-led by new investor Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation also from Rembrandt Venture Partners and Atomico, whose founder, Swede Niklas Zennström, was a co-founder of Skype.

The Series C round brings the total raised by Pipedrive to $80 million. According to TechCrunch, the value of the company may exceed $300 million.

Pipedrive is planning to use the raised capital to expand its product, develop its business globally and potentially make acquisitions in the customer relationship management (CRM) space. According to Pipedrive, the company has 75,000 customers in 170 countries.