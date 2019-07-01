ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
An electric car charging station (picture is illustrative).
An electric car charging station (picture is illustrative). Source: Eckelt//Caro/Scanpix
News

State support for electric vehicles is likely to be reestablished in Estonia, though not to the extent of an earlier, now-defunct scheme, and only to higher-volume users, meaning in practice probably business users.

The support, which is set to total €1.2 million, is projected to facilitate around a couple of hundred purchases of electric vehicles, to the tune of between €4,000 and €6,000 per vehicle, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

No date has yet been set for the new initiative, though it is hoped that it will be operating some time in the third quarter of this year, according to environment ministry climate department manager Getlyn Denks.

"The measures need to be thoroughly thought through, to ensure they are transparent and comprehensible," Denks said.

"The main objective is to encourage the introduction of fully electric vehicles, in particular for high-use, urban-driven vehicles. This will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emmissions in the transport sector, as well as cutting ambient air pollutants," she added.

However, some qualification has to be applied to the development. Support for private, every-day users and for hybrid vehicles will probably not yet be forthcoming, it is reported, and hybrid vehicles still have to use the regular traffic lanes in Tallinn, for instance (fully electric vehicles are permitted to use bus lanes).

Nonetheless, according to one car dealer, interest in electric vehicles has been high, if tempered by high-ish prices and recharging issues, with some charging stations not equipped with the most up-to-date technology.

"Another consideration is infrastructure," said Janek Eskor, of Topauto dealership in Tallinn.

"Some electric cars have ranges up to 200 km, among older models, so if a proper charging network is lacking, this certainly complicates things, since people have to plan their activities in advance," he continued.

Nissan Estonia marketing director Henri Daum concurred the pricing and recharging issues were a concern, though there were plenty of positive aspects to electric cars.

"The plusses are definitely the environmental aspect, particularly in towns. Electric cars don't emit carbon dioxide and other gases. They operate much more quietly, and pollute less, in urban enviromnents. They are also comfortable, with very good acceleration, and smooth and capable handling qualities," Daum said.

A previous governmental program in 2012 to subsidize electric car purchases was something of a flop, only attracting a small number of applicants from a budgeted 500. Electric vehicle technology has naturally moved on since then.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

electric carselectric vehicle infrastructureelectric vehiclestransport in estoniaestonian trafficestonian transport infrastructure


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

Opinion
16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

Business
28.06

Government: All passenger train railroads to be electrified by 2028

27.06

Bank of Estonia: Borrowing slightly more expensive in 2019

27.06

Ratas: Excise duty debate across Baltic states, Finland would make sense

27.06

Nordica to get new CEO, aims include consolidation, new business strategy

26.06

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:33

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

16:24

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon second round Updated

16:02

ESTO 2019 Global Estonians conference takes place Tuesday

15:01

Two men detained in alleged youth burning murder

14:16

Defence League volunteers join NATO troops in first-of-a-kind exercise

13:28

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

13:24

Opinion: Mary Kross case product of election-season virtue signalling mania Updated

12:16

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

11:32

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

10:52

Tartu city bus system gets complete overhaul Updated

10:47

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

09:26

Traditional family rights group demands return of Tarand compensation money

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

30.06

Reinsalu: Cybersecurity cooperation of Estonia, US reached new level

29.06

Kross false claim charge one of around 100 to occur each year, PPA says

29.06

Simson EU Commission candidate despite Juncker objections

29.06

US command ship arrives in Estonia after Baltops 2019 exercise

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

29.06

President: Estonians should think, behave as global nation

29.06

Epp Mäe clinches wrestling bronze at European Games

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: