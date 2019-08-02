State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

The state is reintroducing grants for the purchase of electric vehicles, but this time with the requirement that an electric vehicle bought with the help of a state grant drive at least 80,000 kilometers over four years, at least 80 percent of which must be in Estonia. In order to ensure compliance, the state intends to install GPS trackers on all such vehicles.

According to tech portal Geenius (link in Estonian), the Ministry of the Environment will pay applicants €5,000 in support on the purchase of an electric vehicle, but this support will come with the stipulation that the grant must be repaid in full if the vehicle is not driven at least 80,000 kilometers within four years.

Janika Laht, an adviser at the ministry's Climate Department, told Geenius that in order to ensure that at least 80 percent of the required mileage is driven within Estonia, recipients of the grant must agree to having a GPS tracker installed on their vehicle for the four-year period.

Data collected by the tracker will be forwarded to the Environmental Investment Centre (KIK).

