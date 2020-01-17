Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

The application round for subsidies for the purchase of fully electric vehicles which began at 9 a.m. on Friday was closed by 1 p.m. already, as the application round's €600,000 budget had already been exceeded.

Interest in the €5,000-per-vehicle subsidy for the purchase of a fully electric M1 or N1 (passenger car or van) category vehicle was so great that the first application round received applications for subsidies exceeding the total €1.2 million allocated for the program, daily Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Of the applicants, one third were private individuals and the remaining two third were businesses; subsidies are being sought for the purchase of more than 200 electric vehicles.

Environmental Investment Centre (KIK) Director Andrus Treier said that it was very positive to see that interest is so great in the subsidy program, but added that KIK together with the Ministry of the Environment must ensure a reasonable solution for applicants.

KIK will review the submitted applications in the order in which they were received within a maximum of 70 days, but expressed hope that it could start making its first decisions in three weeks' time already.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!