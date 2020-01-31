ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Electric vehicle charging tech to be tested in Estonia, 7 other EU states ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Electric car charging. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Launched in January was a project by the name of INCIT-EV, coordinated by Renault and funded by the European Commission as part of the Horizon 2020 program, of which Estonia is a participant.

The project aims to test various options for charging electric cars in urban environments, thereby encouraging the use of electric vehicles. Altogether seven innovative charging technologies will be tested in select locations in Europe.

INCIT-EV will run from January 2020 through December 2023 and consist of two main phases. In the first phase, user needs and demands will be analyzed, followed by assessments of charging technologies and their integration with infrastructures. The second phase will focus on seven charging options in select locations. Tests are also planned with a high-voltage charging system in the suburbs of Tallinn.

The project aims to test charging technologies under real-life conditions and reach solutions encouraging the increased use of electric vehicles. Participants in the project include 32 leading tech companies, universities and institutes from eight countries.

INCIT-EV is being financed by the EU research and innovation program Horizon 2020. Reault is both the initiator and coordinator of the project consortium, and in this role will act as a mediator between the European Commission and consortium partners as well as monitor technical development, budgeting and scheduling.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionhorizon 2020electric vehiclesincit-ev
