ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
Electric vehicle.
Electric vehicle. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Sales of electric cars are expected to significantly increase in Estonia this year due to the introduction of European Union environmental requirements and funding support for new cars, car companies believe.

Raul Potisepp of Eleport, an electric car rental and charging infrastructure company, said: "This year it is expected that 300-500 fully electric cars will arrive and next year car manufacturers will have to start selling electric cars under EU law, otherwise they will not meet the requirements of the community."

As of the end of January, the Road Administration's register contained 1,361 electric cars. While less than a hundred electric cars were sold in Estonia last year the situation is different this year. At the beginning of 2020, state funding was introduced and in the first four hours 240 applications were made to buy cars.

The main obstacle to buying an electric car is the price. But Arno Sillat, head of the Federation of Car Sales and Service, says the price gap between petrol and electric cars is getting smaller.

"It is still 10 percent higher in the Premium class, somewhat higher in smaller cars. Certainly after the support measures come to an end, maybe an extra budget will be provided, we hope so, but for that moment, the prices of electric cars have probably fallen slightly because they are going down today. Grants are available in most EU countries, on average €5,000," Sillat said.

Electricity and gasoline prices are expected to level off by 2023.

"If all of the environmental standards that push manufacturers of electric cars into effect come into force, 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer is a very strict norm, a manufacturer can meet if he has a relatively large volume of electric cars in the program," said Sillat.

Indrek Kailan, head of the transport development department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, told Vikerraadio's "Reporteritund" that based on the practices in neighboring countries, it would be wise to continue to fund car purchases to speed up the introduction of electric cars.

"It is difficult to predict how fast the growth will be after 2022-23. With 25,000 new cars sold today, it would be difficult today to get half of the people to buy electric cars," said Kailan.

The weakest point in an electric car is the battery, which comes with a 10-year warranty from the manufacturer. 

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

european unionelectric vehicles
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:46

Pealtnägija: Couple reunited after 50-year separation

16:32

Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

16:13

Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

15:59

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship

15:34

Haapsalu plans to attract family doctors with starting money

14:53

Study: Finns brought back 26 percent more alcohol from Estonia last year

14:20

Bioadditive requirement causes retailers to stockpile months' worth of fuel

13:11

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs

12:27

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support

12:00

Gallery: International Radio Day celebrated on Tallinn tram

11:44

Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

11:39

One person found dead in wooden house fire in Tallinn Updated

11:22

FlixBus to launch in Estonia in first half of 2020

10:57

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year

10:28

Tallinn's trolleybuses to be replaced with electric buses and trams by 2035

09:53

Patarei Sea Fortress signed over to new owner

09:25

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

08:41

Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

08:21

Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

12.02

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: