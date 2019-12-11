ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Electric vehicle purchase subsidy measure to be made available soon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Electric vehicle charging station in Tallinn.
Electric vehicle charging station in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Buyers will soon be able to begin applying for support for the purchase of an electric car or minivan again as Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) signed a regulation on the support measure for the purchase of electric vehicles on Wednesday.

The regulation will enter into effect three days after it has been published in the state gazette Riigi Teataja. Applications may begin to be submitted online starting 30 days after the application round has been announced.

The Ministry of the Environment justified this waiting period by saying that it would give applicants the opportunity to carefully consider what they want and what opportunities are available to them. Applications for support will be reviewed in the order in which they are received.

A maximum of €5,000 in support can be sought per vehicle, and the ministry is hoping to provide support for the purchase of a total of more than 200 new electric cars and minivans.

The goal of the electric vehicle purchase subsidy is to help promote the spread of more environmentally friendly vehicles.

A total of €1.2 million has been earmarked for the program, which will be funded from the proceeds of EU carbon emissions auctions.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of the environmentsubsidieselectric vehicles
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:14

Riigikogu passes reduction in excise duty hike on cigarettes

17:44

Ratas meets Czech air force at Ämari Air Base

17:32

Study: Newly-arrived migrants in Estonia struggling with insufficient info

17:15

Riigikogu passes 2020 state budget

17:01

Jüri Ratas: Europe must celebrate hope for the future

16:46

Electric vehicle purchase subsidy measure to be made available soon

16:18

Tartu house fire started near refrigerators

16:10

Riigikogu reverses ban on Election Day political ads

15:59

24/7 municipal police hotline to open in Tallinn from January

15:16

Electronic registration of construction site workers could become mandatory

14:49

TS Laevad installs automated external defibrillators on its ferries

14:13

Party funding watchdog fines Estonian Greens again

13:48

Tartu increases land tax to fund city improvements

13:16

Survey: 42 percent of residents feel effects of increased cost of living

12:44

Tiiu Järviste suspected of money laundering, attempted embezzlement

12:12

Health board wants companies to vaccinate Ukrainian workers against measles

11:47

EU ministers discuss gender equality, labor law at Brussels meeting

11:24

More new teachers needed to fill places of those retiring

11:09

LHV carried out no market stabilization transactions for Coop Pank Tuesday

10:56

Taxes from international students and graduates in work exceed €10 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: