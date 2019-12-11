Electric vehicle purchase subsidy measure to be made available soon

Buyers will soon be able to begin applying for support for the purchase of an electric car or minivan again as Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) signed a regulation on the support measure for the purchase of electric vehicles on Wednesday.

The regulation will enter into effect three days after it has been published in the state gazette Riigi Teataja. Applications may begin to be submitted online starting 30 days after the application round has been announced.

The Ministry of the Environment justified this waiting period by saying that it would give applicants the opportunity to carefully consider what they want and what opportunities are available to them. Applications for support will be reviewed in the order in which they are received.

A maximum of €5,000 in support can be sought per vehicle, and the ministry is hoping to provide support for the purchase of a total of more than 200 new electric cars and minivans.

The goal of the electric vehicle purchase subsidy is to help promote the spread of more environmentally friendly vehicles.

A total of €1.2 million has been earmarked for the program, which will be funded from the proceeds of EU carbon emissions auctions.

